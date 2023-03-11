Overall, compared to other states, New York State ranks pretty decently when it comes to education. WalletHub just released its "2023’s Most & Least Educated States in America." WalletHub took a look at each of the 50 states across 18 metrics. These metrics, which were used to examine the key factors of a well-educated population, included the percentage of Bachelor's degree holders, educational attainment, average university quality, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races.

For millions of Americans, a good education is the ticket to a better future. College opens doors to more career opportunities, higher earnings and new social connections, among other benefits. But how much schooling one receives also matters to some extent. Generally, the higher the level of education one completes, the higher their income potential and the lower their chances of unemployment become.

New York State Ranks #14 On WalletHub's List Of 2023’s Most & Least Educated States in America.

We could do better, but landing in the top 15 isn't too bad. However, when it comes to the education of our kids, some school districts here in New York State could do a lot better. According to data from the New York State Education Department, the districts below had the lowest graduation rates in New York.

These 13 School Districts In New York State Have A 100% Graduation Rate:

1. Whitesville Central (Allegany County) - 100%

2. Downsville Central (Delaware County) - 100%

3. Charlotte Valley Central (Delaware County) - 100%

4. Franklin Central (Delaware County) - 100%

5. Keene Central (Essex County) - 100%

6. Newcomb Central (Essex County) - 100%

7. Sackets Harbor Central (Jefferson County) - 100%

8. Colton-Pierrepont Central (Saint Lawrence) - 100%

9. Prattsburgh Central (Steuben County) - 100%

10. Hammondsport Central (Steuben County) - 100%

11. Bolton Central (Warren County) - 100%

12. Bronxville Union Free (Westchester County) - 100%

13. Pelham Union Free (Westchester County) - 100%

