11 Banned Items You Can’t Mail From New York

We're quickly approaching holiday season, where many folks will be mailing gifts and items to friends and family. But, there are some items that cannot be sent through mail. If you get caught mailing any of these things, you could be prosecuted and face jail time.

Is It Illegal To Leave Anything In Someone’s Mailbox In NY?

The law is very clear when it comes to non-postal employees placing anything without paid postage into a mailbox,

The U.S. Postal Service would like to warn people that only authorized U.S. Postal Service delivery personnel are allowed to place items in a mailbox. By law, a mailbox is intended only for receipt of postage-paid U.S. Mail.

The postal service also says that aside from being illegal, random flyers placed in mailboxes can become a headache and inconvenience for residents,

Postal Service has received complaints of flyers without paid postage being placed in mailboxes. Though many may be unaware, it is important to know that this type of activity is illegal by federal law. It may seem to be an easy way to advertise, but only U.S. Mail delivered by authorized personnel may be placed in mailboxes.

There is one exception. Newspapers can be placed in a mailbox on Sundays when the Postal Services doesn't deliver mail.

Before you try to mail something to your loved one this holiday season, take a look at the list below. These items cannot be shipped via the United States Postal Service or are very highly regulated and restricted.

1. AMMUNITION

Under federal law, it is illegal to send ammunition for a pistol, revolver, rifle, or shotgun, as well as associated primers and blank cartridges. Anyone caught sending ammo through the USPS is subject to civil penalties and criminal charges.

2. FIREARMS

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives,

"The U.S. Postal Service recommends that long guns be sent by registered mail and that no marking of any kind which would indicate the nature of the contents be placed on the outside of any parcel containing firearms. Handguns are not mailable. A common or contract carrier must be used to ship a handgun."

3. FIREWORKS

Fireworks can pose a deadly threat to employees of the United States Postal Service, so they cannot be shipped legally via the service.

4. MERCURY

"Liquid mercury is a hazardous substance that produces toxic vapors if exposed to air and causes mercury poisoning if the vapors become inhaled."

5. LITHIUM BATTERIES

Lithium batteries, which can catch fire if improperly packaged, are highly regulated via the USPS. Some larger lithium batteries are fully banned, such as those for e-bikes, scooters, and electric cars.

6. HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

"Other items that appear safe because they are used during everyday activities around the house also pose a significant risk during transportation and are considered hazardous materials. Some common items that you might not think of include flammable aerosol products (spray disinfectants, spray paints, and hairspray), lithium batteries, safety matches, perfume, and cosmetic products such as nail polish and nail polish remover."

7. GASOLINE

8. MARIJUANA

No marijuana can be mailed via the USPS - medical or recreational. Hemp and CBD products can be mailed, but are restricted.

9. CIGARETTE & SMOKELESS TOBACCO

You can only mail cigarettes and smokeless tobacco under certain limited circumstances.

- Intra-Alaskan and intra-Hawaiian shipments

- Business/regulatory purposes

- Small-quantity “gift” shipments to individuals

- Individual returns of an unacceptable tobacco product to a manufacturer

10. LIVE ANIMALS

Pets and warm-blooded animals cannot be sent through the mail, except in limited circumstances. You can find more info here.

11. STRIKE-ANYWHERE MATCHES

Safety matches can be shipped via the USPS, but strike-anywhere matches are not allowed.

