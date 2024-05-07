8 Major Banks Closing 34 Bank Branches In New York

New York banking customers are subject to another round of local branch closings. Eight major institutions will close or have closed 34 branch locations around New York State since mid-March. If you are the type of person who likes to do your banking in person, you may be in for a rude awakening. Many local branches have submitted their notice of closure to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency. Unfortunately, the reasons the branches are being closed are not provided.

Even if there is no other branch in the area, banks are still permitted to close a local branch. They do, however, have to provide notice.

Generally, the bank is required to notify customers of the branch closing by mailing notices at least 90 days before the closing date of the branch, and posting a public notice at the branch 30 days before the closing date.

Bank of America, National Association

- PWM GM - 767 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10153

- 100 Street & Columbus Avenue - 808 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10025

- PWM WEST 47TH STREET - 114 WEST 47TH STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10036

Capital One, National Association

- 32nd & Park - 470 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, NEW YORK, NY 10016

- 45th & 6th - 1166 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY 10018

- 4th & 6th - 347 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10014

- 59th & 3rd - 991 THIRD AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10022

Citibank, N.A.

- Lakeville Road Branch - 272-06 UNION TURNPIKE, NEW HYDE PARK, NY 11040

- Middle Village - 78-09 METROPOLITAN AVENUE, MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY 11379

- Liberty Avenue Branch - 1200 LIBERTY AVENUE, BROOKLYN, NY 11208

Citizens Bank, National Association

- South Park Hamburg/Tops - 6150 SOUTH PARK AVENUE, HAMBURG, NY 14075

- Springville/Tops Branch - 184 SOUTH CASCADE DRIVE, SPRINGVILLE, NY 14141

- Thurway Plaza Drive/Tops Branch - 700 THURWAY PLAZA DRIVE, CHEEKTOWAGA, NY 14225

- Transit Road-Depew/Tops Branch - 6363 TRANSIT ROAD, DEPEW, NY 14043

- Grey Street/Tops Branch - 65 GREY STREET, EAST AURORA, NY 14052

- Amherst Branch - 3500 MAIN STREET, AMHERST, NY 14226

- Elmwood Avenue-Buffalo/Tops Branch - 2101 ELMWOOD AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14207

- Glen Oaks Branch, 257-15 UNION TPK, GLEN OAKS, NY 11004

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

- Restoration Plaza - 1380 FULTON STREET, BROOKLYN, NY 11216

- Fresh Pond Road - 6694 FRESH POND ROAD, RIDGEWOOD, NY 11385

- Westgate Rochester - 2130 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14624

- Dix Hills - 699 OLD COUNTRY RD, DIX HILLS, NY 11746

- Broadway Morris Exchange Banking Center - 42 BROADWAY, NEW YORK, NY 10004

- Wall Street & Williams - 45 WALL STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10005

KeyBank National Association

- Titus Branch - 525 TITUS AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14617

TD Bank, National Association

- 23rd and Broadway - 950 Broadway, New York, NY 10010

- 67th and 1st, Nyc Store - 1240 FIRST AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10017

- Elwood Branch - 1941 Jericho Turnpike, Elwood, NY 11731

- North Wantagh - 1200 WANTAGH AVENUE, WANTAGH, NY 11793

- Port Chester Branch - 250 BOSTON POST ROAD, PORT CHESTER, NY 10573

- Sayville North Main Branch, 188 NORTH MAIN STREET, SAYVILLE, NY 11782

- Washingtonville - 21 EAST MAIN STREET, WASHINGTONVILLE, NY 10992

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

- Ninth & 18th - 112 9TH AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10011

