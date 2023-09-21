More Than 20 Bank Branches Will Close In New York By End of 2023

More than 20 bank branches of major institutions will close around New York State by the end of 2023. If you are the type of person who likes to do your banking in person, you may be in for a rude awakening. Many local branches have submitted their notice of closure to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency. Unfortunately, the reasons the branches are being closed is not provided.

Even if there is no other branch in the area, banks are still permitted to close a local branch. They do, however, have to provide notice.

Generally, the bank is required to notify customers of the branch closing by mailing notices at least 90 days before the closing date of the branch, and posting a public notice at the branch 30 days before the closing date.

Major Banks In U.S. Report Quarterly Earnings

The following New York branches will be closing by the end of the year:

Bank of America, National Association

- Scarsdale Christie Place Branch, 100 Christie Place, Scarsdale, NY 10583

- Pelham Manor Branch, 4767 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor, NY 10803

- Irondequoit Branch, 1381 RIDGE ROAD EAST, ROCHESTER, NY 14621

Citizens Bank, National Association

- East NorthPort Branch, 563 Larkfield Rd, East Northport, NY 11731

- Fort Greene Branch, 176 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

- Grand Union Branch, 3918 State Route 281, Cortland, NY 13045

Flagstar Bank, National Association

- WESTBURY Branch, 900 MERCHANTS CONCOURSE, Suite 102, WESTBURY, NY 11590

- GREENVALE Branch, 130 WHEATLEY PLAZA, GREENVALE, NY 11548

- BETHPAGE Branch, 3901 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE, BETHPAGE, NY 11714

- ASTORIA Branch, 31-42 STEINWAY STREET, ASTORIA, NY 11103

- HYLAN BOULEVARD Branch, 2656 HYLAN BLVD, STATEN ISLAND, NY 10306

- HAUPPAUGE Branch, 335 NESCONSET HIGHWAY, HAUPPAUGE, NY 11788

- HAUPPAUGE Branch, 350 MOTOR PARKWAY, Suite 105, HAUPPAUGE, NY 11788

- FOREST AVE Branch, 1351 FOREST AVENUE, STATEN ISLAND, NY 10302

- EXPRESSWAY PLAZA Branch, 1445 RICHMOND AVENUE, STATEN ISLAND, NY 10314

- BAY TERRACE Branch, 3501 AMBOY ROAD, STATEN, NY 10306

- BAY RIDGE Branch, 8110-8112 FIFTH AVENUE, BROOKLYN, NY 11209

The First National Bank of Long Island

Manhasset Branch, 572 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY 11030

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

- Nostrand Avenue & Avenue Y Branch, 3804 NOSTRAND AVE, BROOKLYN, NY 11235

- Cornwall Branch, 36 BROADWAY, CORNWALL, NY 12518

- Great Neck Branch, 60 GREAT NECK ROAD, GREAT NECK, NY 11021

- E 98th St. Brooklyn Branch, 86 East 98th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11212

KeyBank National Association

Triphammer Branch, 2315 N. TRIPHAMMER ROAD, ITHACA, NY 14850

Newtek Bank, National Association

National Bank of New York City, 136-29 38th Avenue, Flushing, NY 11354

Santander Bank, National Association

- Radio City Branch, 1290 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY 10019

- Greenpoint Branch, 717 MANHATTAN AVENUE, BROOKLYN, NY 11222

Trustco Bank

- Wilton Mall Office Branch, 3065 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

- Altamont Avenue West Office Branch, 1900 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam, NY 12303

Webster Bank, National Association

Scarsdale Branch, 17 Popham Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Port Chester Branch, 133 NORTH MAIN STREET, PORT CHESTER, NY 10573

