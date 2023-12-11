More Than 30 Bank Branches Will Close In NY By End of 2023

More than 20 bank branches of major institutions will close around New York State by the end of 2023, which is two weeks away. If you are the type of person who likes to do your banking in person, you may be in for a rude awakening. Many local branches have submitted their notice of closure to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency. Unfortunately, the reasons the branches are being closed is not provided.

Even if there is no other branch in the area, banks are still permitted to close a local branch. They do, however, have to provide notice.

Generally, the bank is required to notify customers of the branch closing by mailing notices at least 90 days before the closing date of the branch, and posting a public notice at the branch 30 days before the closing date.

Photo by Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash loading...

The following New York branches will be closing by the end of the year:

Bank of America, National Association

- Baldwin Branch, 2300 GRAND AVENUE, BALDWIN NY 11510

- East Village Branch, 72 SECOND AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10003

- 100 Street & Columbus Avenue Branch, 808 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10025

- Port Washington Branch, 79 MAIN STREET, PORT WASHINGTON, NY 10005

- West Hempstead, 60 HEMPSTEAD AVENUE, WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY 11552

- Scarsdale Christie Place Branch, 100 Christie Place, Scarsdale, NY 10583

- Pelham Manor Branch, 4767 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor, NY 10803

- Irondequoit Branch, 1381 RIDGE ROAD EAST, ROCHESTER, NY 14621

Capital One, National Association

- Long Beach, 11 EAST PARK AVENUE, LONG BEACH, NY 11561

Citizens Bank, National Association

- Harlem Road W. Seneca/Tops Branch, 800 HARLEM ROAD, WEST SENECA, NY 14224

- Buffalo Road/Tops Branch, 2345 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624

- Mckinley Parkway/Tops Branch, 4250 MCKINLEY PARKWAY, HAMBURG, NY 14075

- Mid City Plaza/Tops Branch, 301 MEADOW DRIVE, N. TONAWANDA, NY 14120

- Union Road/Tops Branch, 3865 UNION ROAD, CHEEKTOWAGA, NY 14225

- Depew/Tops Branch, 4777 TRANSIT ROAD, DEPEW, NY 14043

- Canandaigua/Tops Branch, 5150 NORTH STREET, CANANDAIGUA, NY 14424

- Young St.Tonawanda/Tops Branch, 890 YOUNG STREET, TONAWANDA, NY 14223

- Jefferson Road/Tops Branch, 1225 Jefferson Road, Rochester, NY 14623

- East NorthPort Branch, 563 Larkfield Rd, East Northport, NY 11731

- Fort Greene Branch, 176 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

- Grand Union Branch, 3918 State Route 281, Cortland, NY 13045

Community Bank, National Association

- Arkport Branch, 29 Main Street, Arkport, NY 14807

- Cassadaga Branch, 8036 ROUTE 60, CASSADAGA, NY 14718

- Church Street Branch, 930 West Church Street, Elmira, NY 14905

- Kinderhook Branch, One Hudson Street, Kinderhook, NY 12106

- Morris Branch, 132 MAIN STREET, MORRIS, NY 13820

- Mount Morris Branch, 46 MAIN STREET, MOUNT MORRIS, NY 14510

- Owego Branch, 50 WEST MAIN ST, OWEGO, NY 13827

- Rome Turin Road Branch, 7812 Turin Road, Rome, NY 13440

- Springville N. Buffalo St. Branch, 24 North Buffalo Street, Springville, NY 14141

Flagstar Bank, National Association

- WESTBURY Branch, 900 MERCHANTS CONCOURSE, Suite 102, WESTBURY, NY 11590

- GREENVALE Branch, 130 WHEATLEY PLAZA, GREENVALE, NY 11548

- BETHPAGE Branch, 3901 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE, BETHPAGE, NY 11714

- ASTORIA Branch, 31-42 STEINWAY STREET, ASTORIA, NY 11103

The First National Bank of Long Island

Manhasset Branch, 572 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY 11030

Bank Earnings For First Quarter Point To Turbulent Year For Large Banks Getty Images loading...

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

- U of R RIVER CAMPUS BRANCH, 500 JOSEPH C WILSON BOULEVARD, CMC 271046, ROCHESTER, NY 14627

- Great Neck Branch, 60 GREAT NECK ROAD, GREAT NECK, NY 11021

KeyBank National Association

- Triphammer Branch, 2315 N. TRIPHAMMER ROAD, ITHACA, NY 14850

Newtek Bank, National Association

- National Bank of New York City, 136-29 38th Avenue, Flushing, NY 11354

Santander Bank, National Association

- Un Plaza Branch, 711 THIRD AVENUE & 45TH STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10017

- Radio City Branch, 1290 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY 10019

- Greenpoint Branch, 717 MANHATTAN AVENUE, BROOKLYN, NY 11222

Trustco Bank

- Altamont Avenue West Office Branch, 1900 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam, NY 12303

Webster Bank, National Association

- Scarsdale Branch, 17 Popham Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Bank Earnings For First Quarter Point To Turbulent Year For Large Banks Getty Images loading...

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

- Port Chester Branch, 133 NORTH MAIN STREET, PORT CHESTER, NY 10573

Get our free mobile app