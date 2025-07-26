I hope you like to suffer! It looks like New Yorkers are gearing up for a pretty miserable August. Summer was predicted by the Old Farmer's Almanac to be hot and rainy, and the prediction has not disappointed. Maybe it's climate change, maybe New York is the new hell. I used to love the "mild" summers of New York, but they don't seem to be as mild anymore. Fourth of July weekend I went down to Canalside here in Buffalo and it was hot! I thought I was going to spend the day there, but after about an hour of wandering around, I was sweating like I was in the south. I don't know about you, but I despise sweating immediately after taking a shower.

New York Will Be Hot In August

I made the mistake of looking at the Old Farmer's Almanac's predictions for summer 2025. No matter where you live in New York, it's supposed to be miserable! Some parts of the state, namely the Western New York and the Northern New York regions, are predicted to be "hot and rainy."

The Old Farmer's Almanac says, "August will bring above-normal temperatures across most regions, with only a few exceptions. Given recent trends, we wouldn’t be surprised to see record-breaking heat."

Looking at The Weather Channel's August 2025 forecast, it doesn't seems as bad. It predicts temperatures in the 80s and high 70s towards the end of August. One thing I have noticed is that it seems to get hotter each summer. Make sure you stay hydrated and keep your children, pets, and plants safe in high temps!

