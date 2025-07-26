Millions of New Yorkers will suffer thanks to Republicans' 'Big Beautiful Bill'. The budget takes aim at many lifelines for poor and working New York families, cutting aid when it's needed the most. Nothing seems to be going good with the economy, even though election promises said everything would be flourishing. The inflation rate increased by .3 percent to 2.7 percent in June thanks to Trump's tariffs. There are millions of New Yorkers who will face tough times inthe future thanks to tax cuts for the wealthy.

KEEP READING: Automatic Checks Coming To New Yorkers This October

Care Workers Protest Republican Medicaid Cuts In Washington, DC Getty Images loading...

There's not just one group of New Yorkers who will be hurt by the Big Beautiful Bill. There are lots of cuts to be passed around to hurt millions of New Yorkers:

Federal Housing Aid Recipients

There are changes on the horizon for federal government assisted housing. Republicans are looking to cut more help for working New York families. Proposed changes include implementing a two year limit on HUD housing assistance for New Yorkers, per The LA Times. Republicans' plans to slash housing assistance will greatly affect children and working families in New York who cannot afford sky-high rent while making minimum wages.

Student Loan Borrowers

New Yorkers with outstanding federal student loans now only have two options for repayment plans - a standard plan or the Repayment Assistance Plan, which requires 30 years of payments before the loan becomes eligible for forgiveness. The current administration has directed the Department of Education to restart collections on defaulted loans. The Department of Education is allowed to garnish up to 15 percent of a borrower's disposable income. On top of all of that, starting August 1, 2025, borrowers will be required to pay interest on their loans again. The change affects 8 million borrowers, who had been granted an interest-free forbearance period on their loans under the Biden administration's Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan.

KEEP READING: Massive Layoffs At Multiple Companies In New York

Homeless Rally Outside Federal Plaza Getty Images loading...

Medicaid Recipients

Republicans' 'Big Beautiful Bill' will implement many changes that will force New Yorkers to lose their Medicaid coverage. Others will have to meet stricter requirements to keep their healthcare coverage. Beginning in 2027, as the federal government cuts Medicaid funding to New York State, it will also implement harsher rules. Medicaid recipients will be subject to mandatory, twice-yearly eligibility checks. There will also be new work requirements for New Yorkers on Medicaid. Per Health Management, "These requirements cannot be waived."

SNAP Recipients

Per SILive.com, around 300,000 New Yorker will lose some or all of their monthly benefits thanks to Republicans' insistance on giving tax cuts to the ultra wealthy. The average household is estimated to lose $220 in benefits each month.

Get our free mobile app