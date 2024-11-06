80 Year Old New York Man Wanted For Double Murder
Police are looking for an elderly murder suspect from New York. Is he even still alive? A New York octogenarian is wanted for a decades old homicide. You might be able to help police find him or figure out what happened to him.
"William Fischer was indicted on two counts of Murder 2nd Degree on 02/25/1987 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On 02/26/1987 Fischer's vehicle was located at John F. Kennedy Airport, Queens, New York. An investigation has failed to locate Fischer to date."
Fischer is the primary suspect in the murder of his 19-year-old son Billy and a female friend of Billy's 21-year old Nancy Hyer. Both were murdered in 1986 at Fischer's home in South Hampton, New York. Billy had traveled to his dad's house to discuss his money problems. He asked Nancy to pick him up and give him a ride home. Nancy's family was worried after she did not return home. Ten days after she disapeared, Nancy's body was found in an abandoned car less than two miles from Fischer’s house. Billy's body was on top of Nancy's in the trunk. He had been shot 18 times. Nancy was stabbed twice, according to Unsolved.com.
On the day a warrant was issued for Fischer's arrest, he fled. His car was found at John F. Kennedy International Airport the next day on February 26, 1987.
William Fischer Wanted For Double Homicide
Race: White
Sex: Male
DOB: October 4, 1944
Height: 5 feet, 11 inches
Weight: 185 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Salt and Pepper
Fischer has a tattoo on his right arm that reads "Mary" and a tracheotomy scar.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, dead or alive, please contact New York State Police Troop LSP Riverside at (631) 208-9002 of e-mail nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov.
