Yikes! Massive News About Booze In New York State

There is a shocking new report about alcohol that has some in New York State considering an extension of dry January to all year round!

The stocks for alcohol took a nose dive as reports started to circulate over the weekend after a new finding about the correlation of consuming booze and cancer risk.

It is interesting that this report was released after the biggest party night of the year- New Year's Eve.

According to multiple reports, The U.S. Surgeon General has released an advisory that low alcohol consumption might raise your chances of getting cancer.

The Surgeon General said " Alcohol is the 3rd leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S., contributing to about 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer deaths each year".

Those who frequent the bars and clubs in New York State did get some good news at the end of 2024 as a new law allows for the use of a virtual ID to get you in, or served at a nightclub, tavern, or bar when it comes to ordering drinks.

According to reports, New York State bars can now accept mobile ID for age identification.

The year just started and although the guidance is to not drink, there are some who will stick to the old adage of "everything in moderation".