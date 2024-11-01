Woman Outraged Over Halloween Discovery in New York State

It is pretty weird.

One woman in Springville, New York is not happy that she found this in her kid's trick-or-treat bag, and she posted the picture on Facebook to share with everyone. We asked a ton of people what was something OTHER THAN CANDY that your kid got in their Halloween bag and the answers were pretty surprising: cans of pop, pencils, toys, potatoes, but the one that was the strangest was "condoms".

Who is giving out condoms and why?

People in Springville were talking about it and a lot of parents were not happy. You can see the picture that was posted in the Springville neighborhood group below. While some parents were pretty unhappy, other parents were wondering why the kid's parents were not checking what was going in the bag to begin with?

The comments on Facebook were pretty deviseive:

Donna wrote: "Those aren’t cheap….candy would have cost a lot less"

Melissa said: "The fact that people think this is funny is disturbing."

Ashley wrote in: "Reminds me of the episode of "everybody love Raymond" i think that why ppl may find it funny, cuz I sure did...but in the end that's crazy someone would actually give that out."

Traci turned it on the poster and wrote "Pay more attention to what people are handing out".

Though, in defense of the person who posted the picture, usually the kids will all walk up together and the parents will wait by the curb.