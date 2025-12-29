As I walked down to collect eggs from our chickens earlier this week, I noticed two large red foxes moving in on the approach. It was a reminder that as winter conditions shift across New York State, wildlife is also adjusting. This raises an important question for many homeowners and farmers: what does New York State law say about trapping or killing nuisance wildlife like foxes?

Fox Encounters and Wildlife Laws in New York State

Seeing foxes near homes, farms, or chicken coops is becoming more common, especially during periods of extreme weather. However, New York State has strict regulations when it comes to trapping, relocating, or killing wildlife.

According to New York State law, it is illegal to trap and relocate wildlife without proper authorization. Unless you hold a valid hunting or trapping license during the appropriate season, or you have been issued a special permit, you cannot legally disturb or remove wildlife from your property. These permits are issued through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

"It is illegal for you to move or relocate an animal off your property. You cannot live trap an animal and release it in a park, on State land or anywhere other than on the property where it was captured. If you need a wild animal removed from your property, contact a Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator (NWCO)".

What Is Considered Nuisance Wildlife?

New York State clearly defines what qualifies as nuisance wildlife. Animals that pose a direct threat to people, livestock, pets, or property damage may be considered for special permits. Property owners are encouraged to contact the DEC to report the situation and determine whether they are eligible for assistance or authorization.

It’s important to remember that simply seeing wildlife does not automatically qualify as a nuisance situation under state law.

Extreme Weather Is Coming to Western New York

The timing of these wildlife encounters is no coincidence. The forecast for Western New York is calling for dramatic weather swings, including a transition from ice to heavy rain and flooding, followed by snow, strong winds, and dangerous blowing and drifting conditions. It appears that wildlife is preparing for these changes as well.

Prepare for Winter, Power Outages, and Wildlife Activity

As humans, we have the ability to prepare for what’s ahead. Whether you love winter or dread it, significant snowfall and bitter cold are expected as we close out the year and head into early 2026. Power outages and hazardous travel conditions are possible.

Farmers and homeowners,especially those with chickens or small livestock, should take extra precautions. Secure coops, eliminate attractants, and stay alert, as predators like foxes are actively searching for food sources.

Changes Ahead for Trappers and Hunters in 2026

Looking ahead, 2026 will bring new rules and regulations for trappers, while the current hunting season continues with the holiday hunt still underway across New York State. Changing weather conditions and active wildlife patterns make preparation more important than ever.

Whether you live on a farm or in a suburban neighborhood, understanding New York State wildlife laws and preparing for winter conditions can help keep both people and animals safe during this challenging time of year.