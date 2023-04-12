When Is New York State Sending Your Tax Refund?

We are already in the second month of 2023! For some, the days are flying by, while others are waiting for spring to end the long, cold winter days. But there is another season that we are in that may bring some good or bad news depending on your situation. Tax season is underway and that means refund time for many. But when will it get here?

If you do your own taxes I have a ton of respect for you. With all the changes to the tax laws and the things you can or can't use as a credit or deduction are always changing. There may be money coming to you that you didn't even know about. But the big question remains; how long until that refund comes?

First and foremost, the best way to track that refund is to follow the progress of your return ONLINE.

According to New York State:

The best way to communicate with the Tax Department about your return is to open an Online Services account and request electronic communications for both Bills and Related Notices and Other Notifications.

The average time for a return in New York State seems to be around three weeks. It may take as much as 6 for those who have filed their return on paper via the mail.

For some, there is a real shock when the W-2 arrives. Seeing how much in taxes that is taken from a paycheck is pretty gut wrenching. If you are not getting the refund you thought you deserve, it may be time to meet with your HR department about withholding to speak to a tax professional.

10 Signs Someone Is Rich In Buffalo, New York How can you tell someone in Buffalo has "stealth wealth"?