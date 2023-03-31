This Could Be The WEIRDEST Home Listing In New York State

Anyone who’s put their home up for sale recently knows that the market is really competitive right now.

The price, location, look and feel of the house all contribute to how quickly it gets an offer.

Some sellers will go above and beyond to make their home more attractive to potential buyers. We’re not sure if what this New York State homeowner did will do the trick - but it’ll definitely make you take a second look.

Get our free mobile app

This Western New York Home May Look Average, But…

The outside of 390 Ballad Ave. in Rochester, New York in the town of Greece looks like a normal, 4 bedroom, 3 bath single-family home. It’s got a stamped concrete sidewalk, an in-ground pool, and a patio to soak up some sunshine.

Once inside, you’ll see the spacious dining room, the kitchen with an island and pantry, and a step-down family room. There’s even a wood-burning stove in the living room.

Upstairs, there’s a large main bedroom with plenty of closet space and a private bathroom, along with three smaller rooms that could function as kids’ rooms or a home office.

It’s all very nice, but nothing that isn’t found within a typical house in that area.

There’s A Surprise Inside Of This Rochester, New York Home

When interested buyers spotted something peculiar in the home’s Zillow listing, this run-of-the-mill Western New York property went viral.

You’ve got to admit - it’s pretty strange. Or cute? Maybe even creepy. But it makes this listing stand out against the rest, that’s for sure.

Keep scrolling to see what makes this Rochester home listing so, uh, unique.