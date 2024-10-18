WD-40 Is Disappearing From Shelves In New York State

It is spooky season in New York State! But beyond the ghosts and goblins and skeletons that are on front porches, there is something that has started to disappear from store shelves that may shock you.

If you get to a auto parts store or hardware store, you may find that WD-40 is selling like hotcakes these days. Among the incredible amount of uses for it, WD-40 is very helpful this time of the year for something you may never thought of.

We were recently talking with some friends about how to keep pumpkins looking fresh after Halloween and after you have carved them with the kids. Someone mentioned that WD-40 is a great idea.

Pro-Tip: After you're done carving, spray your pumpkin with a light coating of WD-40® Multi-Use Product. Not only does it grant extra shine, but the coating will help the pumpkin last a bit longer and delay the onset of decay. Be sure not to spray near a lit candle and wipe away any excess liquid with a cloth or rag.

What do you know about WD-40? Other than the fact that your dad or granddad use it all the time? There is no doubt that you would recognize the smell of it when it is being used. But what is the history?

According to WD-40's website:

Working in a small lab in San Diego, California, it took them 40 attempts to get the water displacing formula worked out. But they must have been really good, because the original secret formula for WD-40® Multi-Use Product -which stands for Water Displacement perfected on the 40th try—is still in use today.

As far as those Halloween pumpkins, WD-40 is not the only option to keep them looking fresh. Some say you can use petroleum jelly and even vinegar to keep them clean and bright.