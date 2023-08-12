One of the most popular back-to-school items that kids will need this year is a laptop or tablet. Technology has changed the way we learn, live and work and with that comes a few issues and concerns.

Shopping for back-to-school has always been fun and for those with kids, it can be as frustrating and expensive as it is fun. But when you teach the kids how to use a computer, you may want to teach them to type quietly.

There is a new warning for anyone who is a loud typer; be careful how loud you type!

BleepingComputer.com says that:

The first step of the attack is to record keystrokes on the target's keyboard, as that data is required for training the prediction algorithm. This can be achieved via a nearby microphone or the target's phone that might have been infected by malware that has access to its microphone.

BACK to SCHOOL PRICE GOUGE?

There are other issues facing families as we get back to the fall routine. The gas prices have gotten crazy this summer and it only seems to get worse!

Buffalo drivers are still paying more to fill up their vehicles thanks to a surge in gas prices. According to Triple A, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is now $3.75! That's up 11 cents in the past week.

The countdown is on before we get the kids back to school. Have you been shopping? The average family will spend just under $1,000 this fall for the supplies and clothing. The gas prices going up is certainly not at an ideal time.