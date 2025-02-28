New York State Comments On Closing Time For Bars

As we get ready for St. Patrick's Day to get here, there are two counties in New York State that you may want to consider to celebrate in!

Most New York State residents are looking forward to the spring. We have reached that point in the year when we the cold, wet weather seems to drag on and on and the cabin fever has set in!

If a few drinks with friends sounds like a good cure for the cabin fever, the party continues until 4am!

For those who want to stay out later, both Erie County and Albany County are good options! By law, the bars can serve til nearly dawn!

In both counties, the law allows bars to serve until 4am! This is later than most of the other counties in New York State that stop serving at either 2am or 3am.

We are blessed to have some amazing breweries and bars in New York State. If you need a late winter getaway, perhaps it is time to travel to the Albany or BUffalo? Both cities have a good nightlife and with closing time being 4am in their respective counties, you can hang out all night!

This will make me sound old, but these days I prefer to have my drinks earlier in the day! When I was in college, many of my friends would not even get to the bars until after 10pm!! It made for a long night if you stayed until closing time.