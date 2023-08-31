Tropical Heat Coming For These New York State Towns

The summer is NOT over yet and the weather is about to prove it! Get ready New York State, it is going to get very hot and humid.

The Labor Day weekend means the unofficial end of the summer but Mother Nature is not giving up her chance to make things uncomfortable.

The forecast calls for it to get hotter and hotter as we are looking at temperatures that will make it feel tropical in New York State.

We know well that this won't last long. If you need to know what to expect over the next few months, the National Weather Service has a great schedule that they put on X this week.

For those who love to watch the nighttime sky, this week offered a super blue moon and it is something that we won't see for at least another 10 years or more!

