Trail Cam VIDEO Of Bizarre Animal In New York State

This is a busy time of the year in the woods around New York State. As the warm and wet weather arrives, animals are busy finding food and, in some cases, a mate!

But the animals are not the only ones who are loving the change in weather. It was a long and frigid winter and it is nice to have some warmer weather to enjoy.

When you take that hike, or walk the dog, take note of the things that you see. Perhaps it is time to place a trail camera on your property to catch a glimpse of Mother Nature in action!

New York State has a large number of deer wandering the woods and forests. I was sent this video of a rare, Piebald whitetail deer in a field in Western New York State.

"Piebald deer are born with a rare genetic condition that gives them small to large patches of white hair mixed in randomly with normal brown hair color. Bucks and does can be piebald. Some piebald deer have only a few outward signs of the condition, such as small patches of white hair. Others might be mostly white".

I enjoy hunting deer in the fall. However, I have never seen a Piebald deer when I have been in the woods. It is neat to see them but I doubt I would ever kill one. There are too many legends about bad luck that surround killing Piebald deer.