There truly are two seasons in New York State; winter and road construction. It is that time of the year when the snowplows get replaced with caution signs and hard hats. There is a reminder this week from the New York State police that we all need to be aware of.

Is it frustrating to drive in a work zone at less than ten miles and hour? Yes. It sure is. However, those who complain about the delays may also be the ones complaining that the roads are in such bad shape. The winter weather takes it's toll on the roads and highways in New York State and the repairs and upkeep are a necessary evil.

The next time you see a work zone on the road, slow down. The New York State police are looking for drivers who are not paying attention and are not slowing down or moving over in these areas.

The Operation Hardhat campaign means that NYS Troopers will in these areas during National Work Zone Awareness Week which will run through this Friday. During last year's Operation Hardhat campaign, thousands of tickets were handed out according to the Governor's report:

Violations by region were distributed as follows: Long Island - 458

Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley - 442

Thruway - 381

Syracuse/Central New York - 348

Utica/Mohawk Valley - 337

Albany/Capital Region - 288

Binghamton/Southern Tier - 229

Rochester/Finger Lakes - 172

Hornell/Western Southern Tier - 156

Watertown/North Country - 145

Buffalo/Western New York - 106

