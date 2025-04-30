New York State Enforcing This Sunrise and Sunset Law

The days are getting longer and the summer will be here before you know it! Here in New York State, there are some important laws that you should be aware of when you are outdoors in the dark.

The winter was longer and colder than in recent memory. It was a good old fashioned type of winter with plenty of snow and cold. However, most of us are ready to enjoy the natural beauty of New York State and see it from the seat of an ATV.

Before you hit the trails, take a look at your machine and make sure you are ready.

We all know that we need to have a headlight on when we are riding in the dark. However, the way New York State law reads, there need to be a working headlight and taillight and there is a specific law about when they need to be on.

THE HEADLIGHT LAW FOR ATV's

"The law requires you to keep the ATV's headlight and taillight lighted when riding a half hour after sunset to a half hour before sunrise. For greater safety, DMV recommends you keep the lights on at all times".

The good weather is starting to make it's way back and the trails are calling! Make sure everything is in good working condition and don't forget to get your machine registered and ready and stay safe!

"ATV safety training courses approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles are available through the ATV Safety Institute."