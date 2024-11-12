This “500 Foot” Law Impacts ALL Of New York State

There is a law on the books here in New York State that is about to get plenty of attention and plenty of people will search online for when Saturday morning rolls around?

The weather looks to be ideal for those who will be headed out to the woods, or their favorite hunting land this weekend as the opening day for deer hunting with a firearm takes place in much of New York State on November 16th.

But before you head to the deer stand or blind, there is one law that impacts anyone who plans to hunt with a gun this season.



The season will officially begin one half hour before sunrise on Saturday in portions of New York State. As the deer start to move, and sun comes up, hunters across New York will try to fill their freezers with delicious venison!

But the law is very specific about shooting (discharging) that rifle, shotgun or handgun too close to a dwelling.

In fact, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and a post on their website pertaining to "how close can you be to a dwelling to hunt", it states:

"The Environmental Conservation Law (ECL) generally prohibits discharge of firearms within 500 feet of a dwelling or other occupied structure, unless permission is received from the owner".

Be safe this weekend and remember to be courteous when on another person's property and get permission to hunt BEFORE the season starts.