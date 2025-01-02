The Vital “30 Seconds” Law Starts In New York State

There is a new law that will start this week and has many in New York State cheering!

The ball is about to drop in Times Square and from Buffalo, to Albany, we will all be counting down to a new beginning in 2025. While there is a new minimum wage that will be starting, there are dozens of other new laws and mandates.

Say goodbye to those annoying calls in 2025!

The winds are howling and blowing in a positive change for those who hate to get calls from Telemarketers.

As of January 1st, 2025, Telemarketers will be required to provide the purpose of their call plus the name and address of their company within the first 30 seconds of a call.

New York State says "it requires telemarketers to disclose the address of any company on whose behalf the telemarketer is providing telemarketing services on any website owned or operated by the telemarketer and in written communication to customers".

How often have you taken a call and it sounds legit for the first few seconds? For those who may not be paying close attention, it could be dangerous as some calls ask for personal information.

This law is designed to stop or help to prevent that from happening.

"To protect consumers from deceptive and intrusive telemarketing practices while promoting transparency and accountability in the telemarketing industry".

2024 has blown on by and will start with news laws and lake effect snow for some areas of the Empire State.