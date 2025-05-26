Massive News For Steak Lovers In New York State

You may have had your last New York strip steak in New York State.

There is a world of difference between a good steak, and bad steak. For those who enjoy a tender and juicy strip steak, there are reports that a name change is coming soon.

Keep an eye on the menu when you head out to your favorite restaurant this weekend.

I saw a report this week that some in the state of Texas are trying to reclaim the name for strip steaks.

Soon you may see New York strip steak on the menu with a line through it or crossed out replaced by Texas strip steak.

I would be willing to bet that the strip steak is probably the most popular or most ordered steak at any restaurant or steakhouse. It usually appears at the top of the menu! I have never owned a restaurant, but I would imagine that that is because it is the best money maker and return on investment for a restaurant.

Regardless of the name of steak or type of cut in my opinion, there is no other way to have it prepared than rare to medium rare. I grew up in a house where my parents thought they had to grill every pieces of meat until it was well done! For years, that’s the way I thought we had to eat it until my eyes were opened by some friends. I have not looked back!

As for my choice for cut? Porterhouse or T-bone are my go to when we are grilling or if we are celebrating with a dinner out somewhere.