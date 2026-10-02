New York State has a law on the books that we should all keep in mind.

Although spring and early summer have been pretty wet, there is always a risk of wildfires. As of the publication date of this article, the current risk seems to be low for the majority of New York. There is a law you should keep in mind.

As we get into the longest months of the summer, be prepared for conditions to start to change. Not only are July and August the longest, but they are also typically very dry and hot!

That being said, when you light that fire for the family to enjoy either at camp or in your backyard for some s'mores, New York State reminds you to keep it to a certain size.

"Avoid burning on windy days. Keep your campfire less than 3 feet high and less than 4 feet wide. Keep flammable objects and debris at least 3 feet away from the fire".