The Best Predator Photo From New York State Trail Camera

The weather is about to change again here in New York State as we go from the upper 70's to the 30's and snow. Although spring is arriving, is certainly does not feel like it.

The winter was long and cold and it appears as though the predators got the best of the animals that were struggling with the deeper snow and frigid temps.

We have been getting plenty of great trail camera photos sent to us this year. We have seen it all from deer, to turkey and even an occasional bear. But the most recent photo we received captures a predator in action.

There is a good chance that you have seen a coyote wandering around. If not, you certainly have heard them at night. Coyotes are everywhere in New York State and this one was found on a camera in Western New York not far from Buffalo.

As far as the weather is concerned, there are parts of the United States that are getting come heavy snow and blizzard conditions. Here in New York State, the rain will change over to wet snow. It doesn't seem as though any snow will be staying around as we get back to the mid 40's on Friday.

Watch for the wildlife to get more active on your trail camera. Bears will be waking up soon and the deer will be having their fawns. Spring is a great time to capture some cool moments on camera just make sure you respect the wildlife and give them their space.