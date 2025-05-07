There is some great news this week for those who love to fish for trout in New York State! The annual trout stocking report has been released by the New York State DEC.

Although it was a long and cold winter, the sun has been shining and the snow has been melting. If you drive around, you'll notice that the streams and creeks are in decent shape and the water levels are not too bad!

It is time to get ready for the spring trout season!

There are thousands of great places to fish in New York State. From the fresh waters of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, to saltwater fishing in the Atlantic Ocean, there is something for every fishing style!

But fishing for inland trout is something special. In fact, I think that the spring trout season is the best way to introduce kids to fishing. Especially when you use the map that New York State posts when they stock the trout.

"DEC stocks close to 2 million catchable-size brook, brown, and rainbow trout in over 309 lakes and ponds and roughly 2,900 miles of streams across the state each spring".

2025 TROUT STOCKING MAPS

If you are looking to catch a fish and maybe bring the kids to catch a fish, New York State has made it a little easier for you! The 2025 Stocking Report is HERE! These maps will tell you the places around the state that they have placed the fish and sure makes it nice for those with little ones who want to at least catch something!

Best of luck this season!