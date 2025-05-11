As we get ready for the spring to officially arrive, there are some laws in New York State that will be enforced.

The snow in most places of the state is fading away and the longer days are moving in. New York State is a great place to be in the spring and if you love the outdoors, there is much to explore!

If you plan to get back on that ATV, there is one unique law that you should keep in mind!

New York State has some unique laws that pertain to operating an ATV and other off-road vehicles. The "90 Degree Law" deals specifically with crossing a road.

The "90 Degree Angle" Law In New York State

When crossing a road or highway, the New York State DMV website indicates that, "you must cross at an angle of approximately 90 degrees, at a place where there are no obstructions to prevent a quick, safe crossing".

Being on a paved road on a ATV is not ideal but in some cases you need to get across to the next trail or the continuation of the trail you are on.

We are blessed to have some great state trails and old logging roads to ride on. In the Tug Hill region, the spring is a fun time to ride an ATV or side by side. The "Snirt" runs bring thousands of people to the area to ride the snow/dirt mix when the warmer weather arrives.

Be safe and check out the laws that New York State has for those who are under 16 and plan to ride an ATV this year.