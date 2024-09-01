The “660 Feet” Law In Affect In New York State

There is a law on the books in New York State that anyone who owns property should be aware of.

As the weather starts to cool off, and the leaves begin to change, many people start to think about being in the woods again. After the heat and humidity, and bugs, are gone, there is something special about the woods in the fall.

But one of the most frustrating things for any property owner is when you discover that someone has been on, or used your property without permission. That is when it is time to consider posting the land you own.

Here in New York State, the hunting seasons begin after September 1st. Deer hunting, with a bow and arrow, will start in October. For hunters and land owners, that normally means checking posted signs to make sure they can be seen. But if you have never posted any land before, New York State has a law about how far the signs need to be to be considered legally posted.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website: "the posting law specifies the maximum distance between signs is 660 ft", and signs can be no farther than 660 feet apart.

We try to cut any brush or branches away from the signs we use and every year check them for visibility and carry a sharpie or other permanent pen to make sure the writing on them is still clear and legible. "Posted signs must have the name and address of the person authorized to post the property".

There are numerous other rules that apply when you consider posting. Even though you put in the hard work, pay the taxes and use trail cameras, people will still trespass. It is extremely frustrating and it can usually happen at the worst possible time. For example, when you see that big buck tracking a doe in the rut on a perfect fall afternoon. Although you may want to take immediate action and confront the people that have unlawfully entered your land, be calm and contact local law enforcement. "The New York State Penal Law makes it an offense to enter any land without permission".