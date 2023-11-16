New Law Allows Tenants to Not Pay in New York State

There is a new law in New York State that allows tenants to stay in the home they are renting even if they do not pay.

If you know anyone who owns a rental property, hopefully, things are going well. New York State has put a ton of new laws in place that makes things more clear in a ton of different aspects of the landlord-tenant relationship.

If you have someone who is a horrible tenant, look how long they can LEGALLY and technically live in your rental unit! An entire year!

The new Attorney General, Letitia James, has a section outlining new protection for evictions, according to the New York State website:

• If you lose a housing case and the judge orders your eviction, you can ask the court for up to one year to move if you can show that you cannot find a similar apartment in the same neighborhood. The judge will take into account your health conditions, whether you have children enrolled in school, the hardship on the landlord if you remain, and any other life circumstances that could affect your ability to move.

• The new law strengthens protections for tenants against retaliatory evictions and increases penalties for landlords who illegally lock tenants out of their homes

Now, it is important to keep in mind that there is a complete other section for evictions that are for non-paying tenants with even more specifications.

Last week, we were talking about new laws that prevented landlords from raising rent by a certain amount and if they did, they could get in trouble. There are more new laws to learn about, especially if you are a landlord or someone who is renting.