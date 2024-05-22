Target Does Massive Price Reductions in New York State

Prices are DROPPING in New York State. Look at the old versus new prices on some of the most common items at the grocery stores.

Aldi recently made a similar announcement. The grocery chain reduced 250 items in time for Summer because, they say, people have been paying way too much money. While inflation still seems high in some stores and industries, this seems like a step in the right direction.

Target seems like the biggest store in New York that is making the push for lower prices. Take a look at some of the most common items and their old versus new prices below. There are many more example that what was listed from Target.

Target plans to cut prices on thousands of consumer basics this summer, from diapers to milk, as inflation cuts into household budgets and more Americans pay closer attention to their spending. The price cuts, already applied to 1,500 items, will include 5,000 food, drink and essential household goods", according to Yahoo.com.

Here are 12 of the most common items that had the price dropped already.

Good & Gather Unsalted Butter (1 lb) now $3.79 (was $3.99 )

(was ) Good & Gather Organic Baby Spinach (5 oz) now $2.99 (was $3.29 )

(was ) Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) now $1.99 (was $2.19 )

(was ) Jack's Frozen Pepperoni Pizza (14.3 oz) now $3.99 (was $4.19 )

(was ) Thomas' Plain Bagels (20 oz) at $3.79 (from $4.19 )

(from ) Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Flavor Blasted Crackers (6.6 oz) at $2.79 (from $2.99 )

(from ) Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Nuts (9.5 oz) now $5.29 (was $6.89 )

(was ) Clorox Scented Wipes (75 ct) now $4.99 (was $5.79 )

(was ) Huggies Baby Wipes (16 ct) now $.99 (was $1.19 )

(was ) Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen (3 fl oz) now $13.19 (was $13.89 )

(was ) Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent (100 fl oz) now $12.99 (was $13.69 )

(was ) Purina One Chicken & Gravy Cat Food (13 oz) now $1.99 (was $2.39 )