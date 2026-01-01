Parts of New York State started off the week with plenty of snow, and there is more to come, but for one city in New York State, yesterday's snowfall turned out to be a record-setting amount.

Daily Snowfall Record Set In New York State

Yesterday, the city of Syracuse saw just over 19 inches of snow, which turned out to be a record amount for the city. Yesterday was the snowiest day in December history for Syracuse, and over it was the 6th snowiest day in history.

Currently, Syracuse has received over 70 inches of snow this winter, which is almost double the amount of the next highest amount for cities in New York State.

Golden Snowball Snow Amounts

Every year, the Golden Snowball is handed out to the city in New York State that get the most snow during the winter season. Syracuse was the winner last year, and they have a commanding lead for this year's award.

READ MORE: HERE IS THE LATEST WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION FOR NEW YORK STATE

At the time of this writing, Syracuse has received 71.3 inches of snow this winter. This is almost double what Rochester, the 2nd place city on the list, has received.

Here are the latest Golden Snowball totals:

GSB Cities The 2025 - 2026

Snow Season Normal Average

to Date This Time

Last Season Normal

Seasons Average All-Time Season

Snowfall Record Syracuse 71.3 39.5 21.0 127.8 192.1 inches (1992 - 1993) Rochester 34.8 29.7 21.2 102.0 161.7 inches (1959 - 1960) Binghamton 29.9 25.3 36.8 86.5 135.2 inches (2016 - 2017) Buffalo 28.6 33.0 23.2 95.4 199.4 inches (1976 - 1977) Albany 23.1 15.7 15.2 59.2 112.5 inches (1970 - 1971)

More snow is expected today and through the weekend across New York State.