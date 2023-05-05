An Impressive Record Was Set Wednesday In New York

The weekend is almost here and perhaps you have plans to get out and celebrate the good weather? There are some fun things happening this weekend as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo, The Kentucky Derby and the first weekend of May!

Since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, it sure has been nice to see people back out doing things and things coming back to some sort of normal. Have you been watching the NBA or NHL playoffs? How great is it to see full crowds enjoying professional sports again?

But all of the these things that are happening and the good weather we are having has brought back something that perhaps you did not miss...large crowds on public transportation.

This past Wednesday, there was a record set for the amount of people who rode or used public transportation in New York City.

The MTA says more than four-million-20-thousand people used the system on Wednesday. New York City Transit President Richard Davey says subways have hit the four million mark on a single day for the third straight week, calling it a vote of confidence in the system.

Recently, MTA announced that it would resume Tweeting out various alerts regarding outages and services.

The Weirdest Home Listing In New York State Keep scrolling to see why this typical house listing is so, uh...unique.