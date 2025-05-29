Another holiday has been added so students and teachers will be getting the day off at New York State schools. This holiday is being recognized by nearly all public New York State High Schools now at the beginning of June.

Here are some new days off that some schools will recognize going forward. Coming up in 2 Fridays will be another holiday that schools in New York State are giving the day off for. It is a major holiday in some cultures and very important to a ton of families.

June 5, 2025 a New York State public schools will be getting off for holiday.

Diwali (November 1)

January 29, Asian Lunar New Year.

June 6, Eid al-Adh (mid June)

What is the Eid ul-Adha holiday?

Sometimes known as the Feast of Sacrifice it is a very important in some Asian cultures. The celebration actually starts on Friday and will end on the following Tuesday.

It is important that you check your own districts schedules to see if you do or do not have that day off from school. Understandably, some parents struggle when kids have days off during the week when work is still happening.

Parents have to find child care for young kids when they have to go to work. It is not easy and some parents even argue that if there were not so many federal holidays, kids would be able to graduate sooner. Of course, there is a lot more that goes into that that. In fact, because we live in New York State there are a certain amount of days that are built into the school schedule to handle and accomodate snow days.