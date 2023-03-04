Student Loans To Evaporate In New York State?

Tax season is here and as we count down the days until the deadline to file, there are other financial concerns that are still ongoing and unanswered. Student debt has been a big topic for decades and soon we may have a final answer as to what will happen next.

For those who are facing large amounts of student debt, there has been some relief as the Feds keep extending "the pause" period. While it has not taking away the debt owed, it has allowed some to keep the money they would pay each month.

There is word this week that Federal Government and Supreme Court are working to have a resolution to the debt issue.

As attractive as this may be to some, there are others who claim the President is over stepping and laying too much responsibility on the tax payers.

Before you or your student begin to choose a college or university, think ahead and have a plan. There are numerous opportunities to save and get grants, scholarships and other air that doesn't come with a hefty price tag. New York State has plenty of options.

