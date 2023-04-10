Thousand Dollar Gift Cards For Residents Of New York State

The spring is rolling on and in full gear around New York State. As we put Passover and Easter behind us, the next stop is Mother's Day, then Father's Day and summer! It is about to get very busy around your neighborhood!

As we shift from doing things indoors to fun in the sun, there is also an annual increase in the amount of accidents and a critical need for blood. Hospitals and blood donation facilities across the nation are in need of donors and there are new incentives to help get them in.

For those who feel compelled to save a life and donate blood, the American Red Cross has a new offer. Love to travel? This is the ideal time for you to roll up your sleeve and get ready to pack your bags!

Experience the joy of Peanuts in person! Come to give in April and you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California.^^ Getaway includes flights, hotel, $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide

The good weather is here and not only does your donation help others that you may not know, it could save a life of a loved one. Be safe this spring and summer and drive alert as well. Kids are on bikes or playing outside and there are more distractions than ever.

