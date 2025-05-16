The weather was perfect this past Mother's Day as the sunshine was bright and the temperatures were perfect for being outside in portions New York State!

The spring sure has been wet and cold! However, as we get closer to the unofficial start to summer at the end of this month, we are all ready to shake off the cold and have some fun in the sun, or the water.

We were just strolling along a local creek in Western New York when we stumbled on a perfect place to fish for trout. Our issue was that we did NOT have our fishing poles!

Photo by: Clay Moden loading...

This past Sunday, we took advantage of the nice weather to get some fresh air when we saw hundreds of fish just swimming in what some fishermen would call a "honey hole".

The water temperature in this creek was still nice an cold and seemed to be a perfect place for these fish to be!

Trout Season in New York State

We are well in to the annual inland trout season here in New York State. The New York State DEC does stock plenty of trout for those who love to fish to go after. From brown, to rainbow, there are thousands of fish stocked in creeks, lakes and rivers around the Empire State!

The weather looks pretty decent as we head to the second half of May and after this past weekends weather, and seeing all of these fish, I cant wait for the summer to get here and spend more time on the water with the kids!