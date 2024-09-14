“Red Flag” for 2024 Winter Forecast in New York State

There is a red flag in the Farmer's Almanac for the winter forecast this year.

The forecast is a unique one for sure. Usually, when the Farmer's Almanac comes out, the forecast is pretty simple: it's usually either going to snow a lot or a little.

The first day of winter 2024 is December 21, 2024. The coldest stretch of weather is expected at the end of February.

This winter is going to be bad.

According to the latest outlook from the Farmers' Almanac, they say to "brace yourself for a Wet Winter Whirlwind!" Their annual extended weather prediction calls for a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow, according to Yahoo.com.

Does wet snow mean a lot of snow? Seems like it in this case. Last year in New York State there were a few bad storms that shut down businesses and schools during the season. If this prediction is right, it looks like this will happen again this year.

