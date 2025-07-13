Attention New York State shoppers, there is a recall alert from Walmart that you need to be aware of.

There is a recall on a certain type of water bottle sold at Walmart that may explode and cause injury.

When the bottles explode, the top pops off at a rapid speed and may cause injury.

As the summer rolls on, you may be using your water bottle more often when you are on an adventure like a hike or walk. These water bottles could be dangerous.

"Walmart has recalled about 850,000 Ozark Trail water bottles after multiple customers suffered permanent blindness, according to the CPSC".

With four kids at home, we have what seems like an abnormal amount of water bottles. As the kids grow and get in to different things, they want a new water bottle. It could be for a sports team, favorite marvel character or other favorite.

But not all water bottles are created equal and when you find a good one, it becomes your favorite! But regardless of the bottle, make sure you have one filled with water this weekend and we see a return to the summer heat. In some areas the forecast is calling for high temps in the upper 80's and 90's this weekend. Stay hydrated.

For more on the recall from Walmart, check HERE