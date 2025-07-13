Walmart Warns About EXPLOSIVE Bottles In New York

Walmart Warns About EXPLOSIVE Bottles In New York

Attention New York State shoppers, there is a recall alert from Walmart that you need to be aware of.

There is a recall on a certain type of water bottle sold at Walmart that may explode and cause injury.

When the bottles explode, the top pops off at a rapid speed and may cause injury.

SEE IT: Massive Walleye Caught In New York State

As the summer rolls on, you may be using your water bottle more often when you are on an adventure like a hike or walk. These water bottles could be dangerous.

"Walmart has recalled about 850,000 Ozark Trail water bottles after multiple customers suffered permanent blindness, according to the CPSC".

With four kids at home, we have what seems like an abnormal amount of water bottles. As the kids grow and get in to different things, they want a new water bottle. It could be for a sports team, favorite marvel character or other favorite.

But not all water bottles are created equal and when you find a good one, it becomes your favorite! But regardless of the bottle, make sure you have one filled with water this weekend and we see a return to the summer heat. In some areas the forecast is calling for high temps in the upper 80's and 90's this weekend. Stay hydrated.

For more on the recall from Walmart, check HERE

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

Filed Under: new york state, new york news
Categories: This And That