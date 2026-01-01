The new year is just about to begin in New York State, and many residents are asking the same question: what are the knife laws in New York State for 2026? While it appears that not much is changing, it is still important to understand what New York State law says about knife possession, especially if you or your kids received a new knife for Christmas.

Teaching Knife Safety Starts at Home

Our kids are getting a little older, and this Christmas our oldest son,who is nine, received his first pocket knife. We’ve had a lot of fun learning about it together: how to use it properly, how to hold it safely, and when it should (and shouldn’t) be used. Just like with firearms, safety is always the top priority when introducing kids to tools like knives.

As we head into 2026, many families are in the same situation. Whether your child received a pocket knife or you picked up a new everyday carry knife for yourself, it’s important to understand what is legal and what New York State law allows.

Everyday Carry Knives in New York State

Most people I know carry a knife that fits in their pocket or has a clip that attaches to the pocket for easy access. It’s amazing how often a pocket knife comes in handy during the day. From opening packages for the kids to cutting rope or twine, carving wood in the woods, or even field dressing a deer during hunting season, a good sharp knife is an incredibly useful tool.

What Does New York State Law Say About Knives?

Under New York State law, carrying a knife is generally legal as long as the blade is under four inches in length and the knife is not used for any illegal purpose. For most people who carry a standard pocket knife, that means you are typically within the law.

However, there are certain types of knives that are restricted or banned in New York State. Some examples include switchblades and metal knuckle knives, which are not legal to possess. Knife laws can be specific and sometimes confusing, so it’s always a good idea to double-check state regulations before carrying or purchasing a knife.

"The law allows individuals to carry folding knives with blades under four inches as long as they don’t use them for illegal activities".

Knife Collecting and Display Pieces

I have a few friends with impressive knife collections, and I’ve started a small collection of my own. One of my favorites is a knife featuring a George Strait image that’s autographed by George Strait himself. I also own a few handmade knives, which are incredible to look at and appreciate for their craftsmanship.

While many of these knives are too large to carry legally or practically, they make great display pieces and collectibles for knife enthusiasts.

Gun Shows and Knife Buying in Western New York

A gun show is coming up in Hamburg, New York, to kick off the new year, and many of these shows also feature a wide selection of knives. Whether you’re looking for a starter pocket knife for your child or adding to a serious collection, gun and sportsman shows can be a great place to find something unique.

"We have antique to modern, new and used, accessories, knives and related products. 5 clerks on site to handle transfers. Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties".

You never know, you might find a real gem at a show like the one happening in Hamburg this weekend.

Stay Informed on New York State Knife Laws

Like anything else, it’s important to stay informed about New York State law and keep an eye out for any changes. New York State has a reputation for passing laws quickly, sometimes without much public notice, so staying educated is key.

If you carry a knife, collect knives, or are teaching your kids how to use one safely, knowing the law is just as important as knowing how to sharpen the blade.