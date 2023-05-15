Pink Sunset View Over Lake Erie Amazes Facebook [PHOTO]

It's easy to go through life and not appreciate the little things that surrounds you.

We all get very busy. There are days and even weeks where you go, "wow, this past day or week has zoomed by so fast." It's common to miss things or to just not stop and appreciate them as they are happening.

Sunsets are easily one of the greatest treasures in life that we don't take advantage of. It's not every day, just because of the fact clouds might interfere with a sun setting, but if you get the right conditions, it can mesmerize you.

That happened on Sunday evening.

This photo was taken at Hoak's in Hamburg, which sits along the shores of Lake Erie. The pink sunset is absolutely breathtaking.

Imagine going to Hoak's and eating a dinner...and seeing that? How cool would that be?

We are so blessed to have Lake Erie at our doorstep. We also have Lake Ontario and a short drive from The Finger Lakes. Most places in the country do not have the proximity of lakes like Western New York does. You could that with a sunset such as this, and you have a photo that you save forever.

This particular spot in Hamburg features breathtaking views. My parents live nearby and I love driving down Route 5 and seeing the views of Lake Erie in the summertime. It never gets old for me.

Does anyone else have a sunset view of Lake Erie from this past weekend?

