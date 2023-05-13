Millions Of Exercise Equipment Items Recalled In New York State

The weather in New York State has been nothing short of ideal over the last couple of days. It looks as though we will see it continue in to the Mother's Day weekend with a cool down coming to start the next week. If you like to run or hike or walk or bike outdoors, this has been a great run of weather.

After the winter weather goes away, there are dozens of people who hit the road to get some miles in on their bikes. However, there are many who choose to stay indoors to get the workout in. It may be the most convenient way for them to burn some calories.

There is news to wrap up this week that one of the most popular brand names in the exercise and home equipment industry has announced an important and immediate recall of some of their products.

According to reports, millions of Peloton bikes and accessories are being recalled for safety reasons.

According to NBC New York:

The recall affects Peloton model PL01, sold from Jan. 2018 through this month. "Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a recall notice.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them