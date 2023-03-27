It's sometimes easy to take things for granted, especially what nature has to offer. We are so busy in our everyday life that we forget to stop and look what's around us.

One of the greatest things you can see is the Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights are a natural light display in the night sky, which are caused by disturbances in the magnetosphere and aided by solar winds. They're usually only seen in the Arctic and Canada, but every now and then the Aurora Borealis sink down to the northern portion of the United States.

That happened last night across New York State.

The National Weather Service reported that the Northern Lights were seen across parts of New York State, including Western Central and Upstate New York.

Check out this amazing image from space of the Aurora Borealis.

It's amazing to see the actual lights and how far they're able to sink down to the United States.

Here are some images of the Northern Lights across New York State.

Oswego was a popular place to see the Northern Lights as well. This image is incredible.

What helped last night were the clear skies across parts of the state, but it's been a while since New York state has seen the Aurora Borealis quite like this; vivid lights in the night sky.

If you have never seen the Northern Lights, it's worth staying up if the lights are visible that night. There is nothing like it on earth.

