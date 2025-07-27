The fall weather is already showing up and deer hunters across New York State are starting to feel the itch to get in the woods!

But before we get back in the tree stand, or blind, there is still lots of summer left and plenty of hot weather on the way.

For those who plan to come to the Empire State to get a deer this year, what are the laws and fees for those who don't live in New York State and want to buy a hunting license?

The cooler mornings are already happening, and even as I am writing this, there are some in New York State who are waking up to temps in the 40s! Hunting season is only a few weeks away.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, there is a large number of out-of-state residents who want to hunt in our woods!

"Hunting is among the most popular forms of wildlife recreation in New York State. Nearly 700,000 New Yorkers and over 50,000 nonresidents hunt in the Empire State. New York offers many exciting opportunities to hunt a large variety of wildlife, including big game, small game, game birds, and furbearers".

We are blessed to have such a wide variety of public places to hunt. New York State also has some pretty incredible bucks walking around, and it is no surprise why so many want to come to hunt here.

Licenses for hunting for this fall will go on sale in just over a week! Good luck this fall!