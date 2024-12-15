UPDATE: NFL Pushes To Have These Banned in New York State

The NFL is getting very serious about a problem that has happened thousands of times and now they need some support on the matter.

In New York State and New Jersey there have been so many problems with drones that even the governors are getting involved. Mysterious drones flying too close to the airport resulted in delayed flights after the airport was shut down. It's something that the NFL has been trying to address as well.

If you are doing this at the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants or New York Jets games, they are going to start looking at forcing some hefty punishments. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell went to talk to Congress to see what they can do to help earlier this week.

You CANNOT fly a drone within a certain distance of stadiums for sporting events within a certain amount of miles. It happened over 2,800 times last year. Doesn't that seem like a lot? Have you seen a ton of drones at games?

The NFL had to PAUSE a game for a bit because there was a drone flying way too close to a game in Baltimore.

Here are the current laws now:

The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits drones from flying within 3 nautical miles — about 3.45 miles

This is only for stadiums during major sporting events with a seating capacity of 30,000 or more.

The ban starts one hour before the scheduled time of a game or event and extends until one hour after it ends.

For the Super Bowl last year, the law changed that no drones could be flown 30 nautical miles close to the stadium.

Unapproved drones have become a problem for various sports leagues. There was a stoppage during the AFC championship game in Baltimore last January because a drone violated the restricted airspace. Another game in Baltimore in November 2023 was delayed twice because of a drone. The NFL said there were 2,845 drone flights into restricted air space during games in 2023. That number was up from 2,537 in 2022", semissourian.com.