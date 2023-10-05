New York TV Personality Sets Massive Record

There are few people who can say that they have been able to stay at their job more than a decade or two. These days, the turnover ratio is pretty high. There are jobs open, it just seems that people don't stay in one spot for long for one reason or another.

The world of television sure has changed. As we use more things like social media for our news and information, less and less are watching TV. However, in some cities, the local news is the standard and we love our local personalities.

There is a new record for being on the job the longest when it comes to television news careers. In fact, the record holder is right here in New York State!

Guinness World Records says the title goes to 79-year-old Don Alhart, who's worked in TV news in Rochester, New York for over 57 years. Alhart got his first TV news job at Channel 13 in Rochester back in 1966, and is still with the station in 2023.

Speaking of news from around the state. Here in New York State, there are reports that some are being charged a crazy amount for paper bags!

A friend of mine was on a recent trip to Clayton, New York and was shocked to see what the receipt had to say regarding the price of the brown grocery bag they used.

WYRK Listener Photo loading...

In a text message to the group, my friend wrote about his frustration and shock over the outrageous and excessive price of the bag.

Can't make this up but the store up in Clayton charged $.50 for a brown bag to put an item we bought in. The item was on sale because it's end of the season so we bought the bag we needed a bag to carry before we go to lunch But $.50 for a bag ...new America, New World 😱

This is just another reminder of what is to come here in New York State and across the country. While many agree that we can change the way we do things to be more environmentally friendly, perhaps we can also find cheaper alternatives?

New York State is moving toward being less reliant on fossil fuels and there are even reports that things like fireplaces and large vehicles may be a thing of the past soon. The large and present drawback appears to be the price the consumer has to pay.

LOOK: Best public high schools in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in New Jersey using 2023 rankings from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker