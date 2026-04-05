Is Your Trailer Hitch Breaking New York State Law?

Does New York State require you to remove the ball portion of your trailer hitch when you’re not towing?

With so many laws on the books in New York, it’s easy to get confused, especially for pickup truck owners or anyone with a hitch installed. As spring arrives and hauling season ramps up, it’s a good time to understand what’s actually legal.

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Can You Get Pulled Over For A Trailer Hitch In New York?

A friend of mine was recently pulled over and told by a police officer that his trailer hitch was obstructing the view of his license plate. The officer instructed him to remove the hitch when it’s not in use.

That raises an important question: Is that actually the law in New York State?

What New York Law Actually Says About Trailer Hitches

There is no specific law in New York State that says you must remove the ball or hitch insert when you’re not towing.

However, there is a law that applies here:

Your license plate must be clearly visible at all times.

If your trailer hitch, especially the ball mount, blocks any part of your license plate, you could be pulled over and ticketed.

This rule applies year-round. In winter, for example, drivers are required to clear snow and ice from their license plates as well. Also remember: New York requires both front and rear license plates to be visible.

"This statute makes it a violation to drive with plates covered, coated, or otherwise obstructed from clear view".

Watch Out For Bike Racks And Hitch Accessories Too

This issue doesn’t just apply to trailer hitches.

Bike racks, cargo carriers, and even scooter mounts can also block your license plate. If you’re using one, make sure:

The plate is still fully visible

Or you have a proper relocation bracket or adapter

Many newer racks include mounts designed to keep your plate visible and legal.

Why Removing Your Hitch Might Still Be A Good Idea

Even though it’s not required by law, taking your hitch out when it’s not in use can save you some pain, literally.

Related: New York State's E-bike Laws for 2026

Anyone who has ever smashed their shin on a hitch knows exactly how brutal it can be. It’s also a safety concern if you have kids running around behind your vehicle.

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Don’t Forget Trailer Registration And Inspection

If you’re hauling this spring and summer—whether it’s:

A boat

An ATV

A lawn tractor

Landscaping equipment

Make sure your trailer is:

Properly registered

Insured (if required)

Inspected

Law enforcement, including patrols along the Thruway, will be keeping an eye out for violations as the busy season begins.

The Bottom Line

You don’t have to remove your trailer hitch ball in New York State, but if it blocks your license plate, you could get pulled over.

As hauling season picks up, a quick check could save you a ticket.