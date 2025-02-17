New York State Classrooms Get Massive Change In 2025

There is a change that is coming to all classrooms across New York State that will aim to keep kids comfortable and safe when they are learning.

The Holiday season is here and most kids are getting ready for a long break. The outside temps have been up and down most of the fall. In some areas, we have seen the temps go from mid 40s to well below freezing and with that, plenty of snow.

But with 6 months until summer officially arrives, officials in New York State are planning ahead.

According to a press release from New York State, there will be a threshold for how high the maximum air temperature can be in a classroom.

"Legislation S3397-A/A9011-A establishes 88 degrees as the maximum temperature in classrooms and support services spaces. It requires a plan for the removal of students and staff from these spaces where it is practical for the school district to do so".

We have all been in a class when it was way too hot to even think. I remember the teachers would crack a window open and shut the lights off hoping to make it more comfortable and the heat less of a distraction. It worked, for the most part. That is until a bee flew in the window and the class filled with kids was focused on the bee!

The winter will be here in just a few days and the forecast is calling for a bit of a warm up as we start the week. There are some districts that have already called off school a few days due to the snow in their town/villages.

The new legislation was signed in to action on December 14th. Governor Hochul said. "With this new law, we are continuing to make the health and safety of our kids and educators a top priority and ensuring that every New York student has access to the safe and comfortable learning environment they deserve."