The big day is almost here and kids across New York State are gearing up for mountains of candy! Hopefully we won't have to deal with snow this year as the cooler weather is in the forecast for much of New York State.

If you want to take advantage of the spirits of the season, there is one display you have to see! This one is above and beyond and most likely costs a fortune. If you are in the suburbs of Rochester, near the Fairport area, this is a must see.

My sister sent this video to us and as you can tell, the owners of this house are big fans of the spooky season. I would bet this one is hard to beat and may be the best of the best when it comes to residential Halloween displays.

This Is New York State's Greatest Halloween Display! [WATCH]

What is your plan for Halloween this year? Are you already planning beyond October and looking ahead to Christmas? If you walk in to any box store these days you are greeted by Santa Claus and all things Holiday themed! The trees are on display and the deals are heating up. However, it seems we have forgotten about the fact that Thanksgiving is still between Halloween and Christmas. After what we have seen around the world and what we have been through over the last few years, be grateful is more important than ever and Thanksgiving is the perfect reminder for that.

