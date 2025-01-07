New York State’s First Massive Food Alert Of 2025

It's the first week of 2025 and we already have a food alert and recall that has been announced and may impact food sold in New York State.

If we learned anything from 2024, it is that food recalls are a regular thing. There seems to be a new recall almost every week.

But for shoppers, this is a good thing as we are getting more insight to the dangers of certain food and other items that are regulated by the CDC and the FDA.

According to reports, the first recall to start the year is related to broccoli sold at various Walmart locations. The alert is precautionary as most of the bags that are involved have been sold or thrown away.

"The specific product involved are 12oz bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets sold at Walmart stores identified by having a UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on back of bag, with Best if Used by Date Dec 10, 2024, and Lot Code: BFFG327A6 on front of bag".

As far as other recalls, it is a good idea to follow the FDA on social media.