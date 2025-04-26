E-ZPass Can Be Used for More Than Tolls in New York

This is a great benefit of having an EZ Pass in New York State!

The New York State Thruway posted that an EZ Pass can be used for more than just paying for tolls. You can use your EZ Pass to pay for parking now! You can use your pass and it will scan when you enter and exit the airport parking areas and then charge your account. As of right now, here are the only airports that this will work at in New York State and New Jersey.

How does it work with your EZ pass, and does it just charge to your account?

Your account will be debited for the parking fee if the fee is less than $20. Parking fees of $20 or greater will be charged directly to the credit card used to replenish your account.

-Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, NJ

-LaGuardia Airport, NY, NY

-JFK International Airport, NY, NY

-Albany International Airport, Albany, NY

-Atlantic City International Airport, Atlantic City, NJ

- New York Avenue Parking Garage, Atlantic City, NJ

As of right now, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is not on this list.

There is a big phishing scam going on right now and people are getting text messages saying their their EZ Pass needs to be paid or funds have been declined. Is this text message from the New York State Thruway Authority a scam? Yes, they are. New York State is aware of these attempted scams.

Some of these messages reference the “NY Toll Services”; while others are using other fictitious names. Please be advised this is NOT an authorized communication from E-ZPass or the Toll Agencies associated with E-ZPass. We advise you NOT to access the website contained within the message if you should receive one", according to the New York State website.